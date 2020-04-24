New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in May

With much of the world still sequestered at home, Netflix is doing its best to make sure no one runs out of good ol’ fashioned content. May will bring more than just regular flowers this year; it’ll bring The Big Flower Fights, the latest design competition show from the streaming giant. Kimmy Schmidt returns for an “interactive adventure.” The Office (U.S.) creator Greg Daniels is reunited with Steve Carrell in the new sitcom Space Force. Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt both have Netflix comedy specials releasing, and Ben Platt performs at Radio City Music Hall. Plus Ryan Murphy kicks off his Netflix partnership with the new series, Hollywood.
New movies include the first two installments of Back to the Future, so you no longer have to start with number three. Plus, Adam Sandler stars in Uncut Gems, Song of the Sea provides gorgeous animation, and Neil Blomkamp’s District 9 blends sci-fi with social commentary.
See Netflix’s May sizzle reel and slate below.
Coming Soon
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Supergirl: Season 5
Available 5/1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available 5/4
Arctic Dogs
Available 5/5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Available 5/6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
Available 5/7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
Available 5/8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
Available 5/9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available 5/11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
Available 5/12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
Available 5/13
The Wrong Missy
Available 5/14
Riverdale: Season 4
Available 5/15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
Available 5/16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
Available 5/17
Soul Surfer
Available 5/18
The Big Flower Fight
Available 5/19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
Available 5/20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
Available 5/22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Available 5/23
Dynasty: Season 3
Available 5/25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available 5/26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Available 5/27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available 5/28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
Available 5/29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Available 5/31
High Strung Free Dance