New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in May

With much of the world still sequestered at home, Netflix is doing its best to make sure no one runs out of good ol’ fashioned content. May will bring more than just regular flowers this year; it’ll bring The Big Flower Fights, the latest design competition show from the streaming giant. Kimmy Schmidt returns for an “interactive adventure.” The Office (U.S.) creator Greg Daniels is reunited with Steve Carrell in the new sitcom Space Force. Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt both have Netflix comedy specials releasing, and Ben Platt performs at Radio City Music Hall. Plus Ryan Murphy kicks off his Netflix partnership with the new series, Hollywood.

New movies include the first two installments of Back to the Future, so you no longer have to start with number three. Plus, Adam Sandler stars in Uncut Gems, Song of the Sea provides gorgeous animation, and Neil Blomkamp’s District 9 blends sci-fi with social commentary.

See Netflix’s May sizzle reel and slate below.

Coming Soon

Blood & Water

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Supergirl: Season 5

Available 5/1

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available 5/4

Arctic Dogs

Available 5/5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available 5/6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Available 5/7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Available 5/8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

Available 5/9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available 5/11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

Available 5/12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Available 5/13

The Wrong Missy

Available 5/14

Riverdale: Season 4

Available 5/15

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

Available 5/16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

Available 5/17

Soul Surfer

Available 5/18

The Big Flower Fight

Available 5/19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

Available 5/20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

Available 5/22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available 5/23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available 5/25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available 5/26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available 5/27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available 5/28

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

Available 5/29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Available 5/31

High Strung Free Dance