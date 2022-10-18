Dan Levy to Write, Star in Directorial Debut Good Grief for Netflix

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy is eager to take his next step up the Hollywood ladder, and it would seem he’s basically leaving nothing to chance. His directorial debut Good Grief is now officially set at Netflix, and Levy will be taking it almost entirely upon himself—in addition to directing, he also writes and stars what is described as a “bittersweet” romantic comedy.

Good Grief will star Levy alongside a strong supporting cast, including Ruth Negga (Passing, Preacher), Himseh Patel (Station Eleven), Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois and David Bradley. Levy plays Marc Dreyfus, a man whose decisions have unconsciously been driven by grief. According to Variety, he “chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of discovery.”

Ah, to be able to jet off to Paris for a weekend whenever one feels in the need of a little refresh, right?

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” said Levy in a statement. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

We’ll bring you more information on Levy’s directorial debut as it arrives.