New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

The coronavirus outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down, at least not here in the U.S., and we need as many distractions as we can get. Enter Netflix, and its April slate of feature film and television additions, with which we can while away the endless hours of self-quarantine. We’ll hit the highlights for you below.

Netflix’s film slate for the month is particularly strong, with a multitude of must-sees on the way. At the top of the heap, we find one of the decade’s most acclaimed movies: David Fincher’s Aaron Sorkin-scripted biopic The Social Network (April 1), the darkly funny story of Facebook’s inception that stars Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker and Armie Hammer as both Winklevoss twins. Right next to it is Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (April 1), the iconic drama starring Robert De Niro as alienated loner Travis Bickle (he of the iconic “You talkin’ to me?”), returning to the streamer’s library after recently topping Paste’s list of Netflix’s best movies. That’s just the start of a loaded April 1, which also boasts Armando Iannucci’s acclaimed political satire The Death of Stalin, all three The Matrix films, Steven Spielberg’s thrilling and chilling Philip K. Dick adaptation Minority Report, Oscar-winning Sam Mendes/Tom Hanks crime drama Road to Perdition, the aforementioned Sorkin’s 2018 directorial debut Molly’s Game, acclaimed Jeff Nichols drama Mud, Todd Phillips (you know, the Joker guy) breakout comedy The Hangover, Guy Ritchie’s high-octane take on Sherlock Holmes, stoner-comedy classic Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke and the four Lethal Weapon films, among other titles. Hold out a bit longer and you’ll be able to catch classic Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (April 2), Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (April 5), Master of None co-creator Alan Yang’s Netflix original feature directorial debut Tigertail (April 10), animated franchise keystone Despicable Me (April 16), underrated Coen Bros. ode to Old Hollywood Hail, Caesar! (April 16), Netflix’s second-ever original animated feature in star-studded family adventure The Willoughbys (April 22), black-and-white Best Picture winner The Artist (April 25) and Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning Django Unchained (April 25).

There’s TV and comedy to look forward to, as well, the arguable most notable example of which lands on April 1: All six seasons of Dan Harmon’s cult community college sitcom Community, starring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase as everyone’s favorite misfit study group. Debuting that same day is Netflix’s self-explanatory new original The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a six-part comedy series executive produced by and starring its titular stand-up comedian. “From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to ‘reality’ TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny,” Netflix explains. Speaking of comedy, April 14 brings Netflixers the latest stand-up special from Chris D’Elia, No Pain, in which the comic, actor, writer and podcast host is said to cover “growl[ing] at babies in public, AirDrop[ping] inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn[ing] others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it).” You would also do well to Google #blackAF (April 17), the new family comedy series from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who struck an overall deal with the streamer back in fall 2018. Originally titled Black Excellence, the single-camera comedy stars Barris and Rashida Jones, and is inspired by Barris’ real life. 4/20 brings new Kelis-hosted cannabis cooking show Cooked with Cannabis, while April 21 sees comic actors Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz debuting “a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials,” each based entirely on a random audience suggestion: Dream Job, Law School Magic and Parking Lot Wedding all debut that same day. Bringing up the rear among April’s TV and comedy additions is the second season of After Life, the well-liked dramedy series centering on Tony (Ricky Gervais), a local newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

As always, we wouldn’t want you to get caught flat-footed regarding what’s leaving Netflix next month, either. While there are a few early exits on the docket, most departing titles at least have the decency to wait until April 30: Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Dirty Harry, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Shawshank Redemption, True Grit, Rosemary’s Baby, Friday the 13th, Step Brothers, The Hangover (et tu, Todd?), The Dirty Dozen, The Craft, Good Burger, Crash, Space Jam, Driving Miss Daisy and a litany of Police Academy movies are all among them, so prioritize your quarantine viewing queue accordingly.

See Netflix’s April sizzle reel and slate below.

Podcasts

Netflix Is A Daily Joke – Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.

Post Play – Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.

Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/1/20

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Avail. 4/2/20

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/10/20

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/16/20

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

Avail. 4/17/20

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/20

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/20

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/25/20

The Artist

Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/29/20

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/30/20

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit