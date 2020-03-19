New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

The coronavirus outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down, at least not here in the U.S., and we need as many distractions as we can get. Enter Netflix, and its April slate of feature film and television additions, with which we can while away the endless hours of self-quarantine. We’ll hit the highlights for you below.
Netflix’s film slate for the month is particularly strong, with a multitude of must-sees on the way. At the top of the heap, we find one of the decade’s most acclaimed movies: David Fincher’s Aaron Sorkin-scripted biopic The Social Network (April 1), the darkly funny story of Facebook’s inception that stars Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker and Armie Hammer as both Winklevoss twins. Right next to it is Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (April 1), the iconic drama starring Robert De Niro as alienated loner Travis Bickle (he of the iconic “You talkin’ to me?”), returning to the streamer’s library after recently topping Paste’s list of Netflix’s best movies. That’s just the start of a loaded April 1, which also boasts Armando Iannucci’s acclaimed political satire The Death of Stalin, all three The Matrix films, Steven Spielberg’s thrilling and chilling Philip K. Dick adaptation Minority Report, Oscar-winning Sam Mendes/Tom Hanks crime drama Road to Perdition, the aforementioned Sorkin’s 2018 directorial debut Molly’s Game, acclaimed Jeff Nichols drama Mud, Todd Phillips (you know, the Joker guy) breakout comedy The Hangover, Guy Ritchie’s high-octane take on Sherlock Holmes, stoner-comedy classic Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke and the four Lethal Weapon films, among other titles. Hold out a bit longer and you’ll be able to catch classic Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (April 2), Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (April 5), Master of None co-creator Alan Yang’s Netflix original feature directorial debut Tigertail (April 10), animated franchise keystone Despicable Me (April 16), underrated Coen Bros. ode to Old Hollywood Hail, Caesar! (April 16), Netflix’s second-ever original animated feature in star-studded family adventure The Willoughbys (April 22), black-and-white Best Picture winner The Artist (April 25) and Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning Django Unchained (April 25).
There’s TV and comedy to look forward to, as well, the arguable most notable example of which lands on April 1: All six seasons of Dan Harmon’s cult community college sitcom Community, starring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase as everyone’s favorite misfit study group. Debuting that same day is Netflix’s self-explanatory new original The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a six-part comedy series executive produced by and starring its titular stand-up comedian. “From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to ‘reality’ TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny,” Netflix explains. Speaking of comedy, April 14 brings Netflixers the latest stand-up special from Chris D’Elia, No Pain, in which the comic, actor, writer and podcast host is said to cover “growl[ing] at babies in public, AirDrop[ping] inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn[ing] others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it).” You would also do well to Google #blackAF (April 17), the new family comedy series from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who struck an overall deal with the streamer back in fall 2018. Originally titled Black Excellence, the single-camera comedy stars Barris and Rashida Jones, and is inspired by Barris’ real life. 4/20 brings new Kelis-hosted cannabis cooking show Cooked with Cannabis, while April 21 sees comic actors Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz debuting “a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials,” each based entirely on a random audience suggestion: Dream Job, Law School Magic and Parking Lot Wedding all debut that same day. Bringing up the rear among April’s TV and comedy additions is the second season of After Life, the well-liked dramedy series centering on Tony (Ricky Gervais), a local newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.
As always, we wouldn’t want you to get caught flat-footed regarding what’s leaving Netflix next month, either. While there are a few early exits on the docket, most departing titles at least have the decency to wait until April 30: Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Dirty Harry, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Shawshank Redemption, True Grit, Rosemary’s Baby, Friday the 13th, Step Brothers, The Hangover (et tu, Todd?), The Dirty Dozen, The Craft, Good Burger, Crash, Space Jam, Driving Miss Daisy and a litany of Police Academy movies are all among them, so prioritize your quarantine viewing queue accordingly.
See Netflix’s April sizzle reel and slate below.
Podcasts
Netflix Is A Daily Joke – Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.
Post Play – Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.
Coming Soon
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/1/20
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Avail. 4/2/20
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Avail. 4/3/20
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/4/20
Angel Has Fallen
Avail. 4/5/20
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Avail. 4/6/20
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/7/20
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/9/20
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/10/20
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/14/20
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/15/20
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/16/20
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms
Avail. 4/17/20
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/20
The Green Hornet
Avail. 4/20/20
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
Avail. 4/21/20
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Avail. 4/22/20
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/23/20
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/24/20
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/25/20
The Artist
Django Unchained
Avail. 4/26/20
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/27/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/29/20
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/30/20
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit