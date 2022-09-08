Line Up the Suspects: Here's the First Trailer for Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion

If a sequel to Rian Johnson’s hugely successful Knives Out needed to have at least one thing, it’s an absolutely stacked cast of potential murderers. And Netflix’s Glass Onion most certainly has that, a feature made only more clear by the release today of the film’s first trailer. Glass Onion is aiming to be one of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season, and is currently slotted for a Dec. 23, 2022 release on Netflix, following limited theatrical screenings in November and a premiere at TIFF in September.

The one returning face here is of course the delightfully drawling Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. This time, rather than a murder mystery author’s death, he is summoned to an elite, private Greek island to solve another murder. As the particularly efficient official synopsis puts it:

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

As for the trailer below, we really get our first good look at the menagerie of suspects, from Janelle Monae’s perfectly coiffed tech entrepreneur to Dave Bautista’s upsettingly bulgy YouTube star. Also appearing: Everyone from Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson to Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The vibe will likely be altered somewhat, if we no longer have a viewpoint character as inherently likable as Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera, but we have no doubt that Craig will be ready to step into that gap. Check out the first trailer below.