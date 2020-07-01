New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in July

Netflix just added 45 new movies and TV shows today with more set to arrive throughout the month of July. Highlights from this month include several ‘80s classics: Airplane!, which turns 40 years old tomorrow; Clash of the Titans; Spaceballs; Poltergeist; The Naked Gun; and Karate Kid. It’s a great month to get your complete 1980s fix as Netflix will be retiring the Back to the Future trilogy and E.T. at the end of the month.
Other new arrivals we recommend to stream in July include Schindler’s List, Mean Streets and Total Recall. And at the end of July, The Umbrella Academy returns for a second season.
Available 7/1
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Available 7/2
Thiago Ventura: Pokas
Warrior Nun
Available 7/3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON
Southern Survival
Available 7/5
ONLY
Available 7/6
A Kid from Coney Island
Available 7/7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Available 7/8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Available 7/9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
Available 7/10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
Available 7/14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available 7/15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Available 7/16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Available 7/17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
Available 7/18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Available 7/19
The Last Dance
Available 7/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available 7/21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available 7/22
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Spotlight
Available 7/23
The Larva Island Movie
Available 7/24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of Songwriting
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la toremeta
Available 7/26
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10
Available 7/28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
Available 7/29
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
Available 7/30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Available 7/31
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
And here is everything leaving in July:
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31/20
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory