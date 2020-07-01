New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in July

Netflix just added 45 new movies and TV shows today with more set to arrive throughout the month of July. Highlights from this month include several ‘80s classics: Airplane!, which turns 40 years old tomorrow; Clash of the Titans; Spaceballs; Poltergeist; The Naked Gun; and Karate Kid. It’s a great month to get your complete 1980s fix as Netflix will be retiring the Back to the Future trilogy and E.T. at the end of the month.

Other new arrivals we recommend to stream in July include Schindler’s List, Mean Streets and Total Recall. And at the end of July, The Umbrella Academy returns for a second season.

Available 7/1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Available 7/2

Thiago Ventura: Pokas

Warrior Nun

Available 7/3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON

Southern Survival

Available 7/5

ONLY

Available 7/6

A Kid from Coney Island

Available 7/7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Available 7/8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available 7/9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

Available 7/10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

Available 7/14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available 7/15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Available 7/16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available 7/17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

Available 7/18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Available 7/19

The Last Dance

Available 7/20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available 7/21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available 7/22

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

Signs

Spotlight

Available 7/23

The Larva Island Movie

Available 7/24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of Songwriting

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la toremeta

Available 7/26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

Available 7/28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

Available 7/29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Available 7/30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available 7/31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

And here is everything leaving in July:

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory