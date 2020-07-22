New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in August

Good news for Charlie Kaufman fans. Netflix is bringing back both Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich to its streaming platform on August 1, along with a trio of Jurassic Park movies and The Neverending Story. Later in the month, Netflix will be adding The Legend of Korra and two Daniel Craig Bond movies. Also getting added are a dozen new Netflix original movies and two dozen new or returning Netflix original series. On the flip side, you can also check out everything leaving Netflix in August.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in August:

Avail. 8/1/20

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Avail. 8/2/20

Almost Love

Connected

Avail. 8/3/20

Immigration Nation

Avail. 8/4/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Avail. 8/5/20

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World’s Most Wanted

Avail. 8/6/20

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Avail. 8/7/20

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

Avail. 8/8/20

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Avail. 8/10/20

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

Avail. 8/11/20

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Avail. 8/12/20

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Avail. 8/13/20

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Avail. 8/14/20

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Avail. 8/15/20

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Avail. 8/16/20

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Avail. 8/17/20

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Avail. 8/19/20

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Avail. 8/20/20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Avail. 8/21/20

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Avail. 8/23/20

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Avail. 8/25/20

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Avail. 8/26/20

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Avail. 8/27/20

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Avail. 8/28/20

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Avail. 8/31/20

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace