New on Netflix: All the Movies and TV Coming in August

Good news for Charlie Kaufman fans. Netflix is bringing back both Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich to its streaming platform on August 1, along with a trio of Jurassic Park movies and The Neverending Story. Later in the month, Netflix will be adding The Legend of Korra and two Daniel Craig Bond movies. Also getting added are a dozen new Netflix original movies and two dozen new or returning Netflix original series. On the flip side, you can also check out everything leaving Netflix in August.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in August:
Avail. 8/1/20
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Avail. 8/2/20
Almost Love
Connected
Avail. 8/3/20
Immigration Nation
Avail. 8/4/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Avail. 8/5/20
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
Avail. 8/6/20
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Avail. 8/7/20
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
Avail. 8/8/20
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Avail. 8/10/20
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
Avail. 8/11/20
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Avail. 8/12/20
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
Avail. 8/13/20
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
Avail. 8/14/20
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Avail. 8/15/20
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Avail. 8/16/20
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Avail. 8/17/20
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Avail. 8/19/20
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
Avail. 8/20/20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Avail. 8/21/20
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
Avail. 8/23/20
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Avail. 8/25/20
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Avail. 8/26/20
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Avail. 8/27/20
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Avail. 8/28/20
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Avail. 8/31/20
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace