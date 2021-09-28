The Harder They Fall Trailer Ponies Up Netflix's Highly Anticipated Western

As soon as we heard there was going to be a Western starring Idris Elba and Regina King, we were already sold. As the details kept coming out, things just got more and more exciting. The film is directed by musician Jeymes Samuel, and this ain’t his first rodeo: he helmed another bad ass Western in 2013: They Die by Dawn.

The Harder They Fall centers around the release of Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) from prison. Upon catching wind of his newfound freedom, his enemy Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) assembles a gang to hunt him down. Nat’s crew includes Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, Edi Gathegi as his wingman, and R.J. Cyler as gunman Jim Beckwourth. But Rufus has some formidable accomplices of his own—including Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and Trudy Smith, played by the great Regina King—and neither party is going down without a fight. Also in the cast is Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, Danielle Deadwyler as Cuffee, Deon Cole as Wiley Escoe, and Damon Wayans Jr.

If that info doesn’t have you sold, then it’s worth noting that The Harder They Fall is produced by Jay-Z, (who has an original song featured in the film), James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender, who is semi-responsible for classics like Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, and Hacksaw Ridge.

The official trailer for the film promises a perfect mix of outrageous stunts and witty dialogue, and brings with it everything we love about both the classic Western and modern action flick.

Check out the trailer here:



The Harder They Fall hits select theaters in October, and Netflix on November 3rd.