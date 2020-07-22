Here's What's Leaving Netflix in August

You can watch Groundhog Day over and over on Netflix until the end of August. But you only have until Aug. 1 to get through seven seasons of the British teen drama Skins. With every new month, there’s a new round of goodbyes to Netflix shows and movies. Next month, that includes some of our regular recommendations, like French romance Blue Is the Warmest Color, underrated comedy Clueless and Spike Lee’s School Daze. Here’s what’s leaving in August.
Leaving 8/1/20
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving 8/3/20
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving 8/7/20
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving 8/14/20
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving 8/18/20
The Incident
Leaving 8/19/20
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving 8/20/20
Bad Rap
Leaving 8/21/20
Just Go With It
Leaving 8/23/20
Fanatic
Leaving 8/25/20
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 8/28/20
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 8/31/20
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day