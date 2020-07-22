Here's What's Leaving Netflix in August

You can watch Groundhog Day over and over on Netflix until the end of August. But you only have until Aug. 1 to get through seven seasons of the British teen drama Skins. With every new month, there’s a new round of goodbyes to Netflix shows and movies. Next month, that includes some of our regular recommendations, like French romance Blue Is the Warmest Color, underrated comedy Clueless and Spike Lee’s School Daze. Here’s what’s leaving in August.

Leaving 8/1/20

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving 8/3/20

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving 8/7/20

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving 8/14/20

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving 8/18/20

The Incident

Leaving 8/19/20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 8/20/20

Bad Rap

Leaving 8/21/20

Just Go With It

Leaving 8/23/20

Fanatic

Leaving 8/25/20

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving 8/28/20

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving 8/31/20

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day