Nic Cage's Jiu Jitsu, About a Team of Martial Artists vs. Aliens, Gets November Release Date

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates on Nicolas Cage’s Jiu Jitsu, a film about America’s favorite former A-lister pummeling alien invaders with his bare hands, but it turns out the release date is right around the corner. According to several sources, including those in Cyprus where the film was shot, we’ll be getting a look at Jiu Jitsu in the U.S. (on VOD, we presume) on Nov. 20, 2020.

Jiu Jitsu can boast a truly ridiculous premise, involving Nicolas Cage as the leader of a martial arts team that must defend the Earth from alien invaders via a tournament that doesn’t at all sound exactly like Mortal Kombat. In doing so, he’s joined by a collection of top-flight martial arts actors, including Tony Jaa, Alain Moussi and Frank Grillo—and also his 56-year-old self. The full premise:

Jiu Jitsu centers on an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters facing fearsome alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years. Cage’s character and his team of Jiu Jitsu fighters band together with Moussi’s character to defeat the Brax.

We have so many goddamn questions that still haven’t been answered about this thing. Why does the battle for Earth occur every six years? Who chose such a random and arbitrary number? Has Nic Cage been kicking the alien’s asses every six years for decades at this point? Just how bad are these aliens at fighting, if a team of jiu jitsu practitioners keeps dispatching them over and over? Why did the aliens even agree to this absurd tournament in the first place?

According to director Dimitri Logothetis of Kickboxer: Retaliation: “Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world class martial artists, stunt men go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma.”

God willing, we’ll have a trailer soon so we can see what the hell this all actually looks like in motion.