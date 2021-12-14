Prepare For Maximum Nic Cage in the First Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Trailer

However much Nicolas Cage you were expecting or prepared to expose yourself to today, you’re going to want to dial that level up at least a few notches, because we’ve got a first trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The hotly anticipated action meta-comedy looks to give Cage one of his best and funniest star vehicles in years, satirizing both the A-list Hollywood era of Cage’s career and the more recent decade that the actor has seemingly spent making the strangest films possible. Directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent can boast a very impressive ensemble, which includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris in addition to Cage. As the official synopsis puts it:

Nicolas Cage stars as … Nic Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nic Cage.

The trailer below looks positively delightful, with Cage gamely going along with some very funny and absurd satirization of his many strange roles, as well as portraying himself as something of an egotistical windbag. All that, and we also get the pleasure of a comedic turn out of everyone’s favorite Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal? That sounds hard to turn down. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent slinks into theaters on April 22, 2022—in the meantime, check out the first trailer below.