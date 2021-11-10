New Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos Finally Reveals Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

The initial footage of writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Lucille Ball biopic Being the Ricardos was suspiciously light on anything, um … Lucy related … which led to quite a bit of speculation on why Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of the legendary comedian was seemingly being withheld. Theories quickly advanced by the internet suggested that perhaps Amazon Studios was unhappy with Kidman’s prosthetics, or performance, but regardless of all the speculation we now have a more proper look at the actress as she takes on the era-defining role of Lucy. And despite the fact that both Kidman and co-star Javier Bardem are arguably too old to be playing these characters at the specific points in their lives depicted in the film, she seems to be handling it just fine.

Being the Ricardos takes place during the filming of iconic sitcom I Love Lucy as Ball and husband Desi Arnaz “encounter a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.” It seems to touch on the Communist witch hunts of 1950s McCarthyist America, including the accusation that Ball was herself a Communist, in addition to bringing up the drama of a potential philandering husband. Being an Aaron Sorkin script and feature, one can assume there should be plenty of pithy repartee between the married couple—and at least a few of Sorkin’s signature walk-and-talk sequences.

Being the Ricardos co-stars the wonderful J.K. SImmons, along with Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg. It’s currently scheduled to hit theaters in limited release (hello, awards season) on Dec. 10, prior to a debut on Prime Video for all subscribers on Dec. 21, 2021. Check out the full trailer below.