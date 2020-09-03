Bond Is Finally Back in New No Time to Die Trailer, Ahead of November Release

The latest James Bond spy installment, and the last from actor Daniel Craig, has been quite silent for the last few months. No Time to Die has been technically scheduled for a Nov. 20, 2020 release in the U.S. after its original April release was postponed, but rumors swirled that the November date, like so many others, might go by the wayside. MGM and Universal seem to be refuting that idea, though, as the marketing for No Time to Die has finally reemerged, November release intact. Some 10 months after its original trailer—what seems like a lifetime ago—we have another look at 007 as he gears up for Craig’s final mission. It’s the 25th Bond installment overall, in the most profitable film franchise in history.

This time around, Bond is going up against a heavily scarred baddy—that feels pretty familiar and appropriate to the series—played by none other than Oscar-winner Rami Malek. This guy is named “Safin,” and he’s out for nondescript revenge against … oh, I don’t know, does it really matter? We know where this sort of thing is going. More important are the other returning performers, including Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harries, Ralph Fiennes and Jeffrey Wright, alongside newcomvers Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch. The latter is playing what Bond quips is “the new double-o,” a younger agent at MI-6. It certainly makes you wonder if MGM would consider making Lynch the star of the series going forward, should her character be received well.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and sounded the starting gun of blockbuster postponements when it lost its original April release date due to the pandemic. Obviously, as a proven franchise with massive box office potential and a big budget, the studios will be hoping for its release into a market where audience members will be free to return to theaters. But with theaters in the biggest film markets still closed, including NYC and L.A., it’s still unclear what kind of setting No Time to Die will arrive in, even in November.

In the meantime, though, you can at least enjoy the over-the-top action of the trailer. Check it out below.