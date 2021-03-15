Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for one of the strangest Oscar seasons of all time. Delayed and extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, awards season seems to have always and never been happening in 2020-2021, but thankfully some things never change: The Oscars still have pretty predictable taste.
If you thought that the awards field would be utterly shaken up just because streaming services took the lead over theaters, well, do a few mediocre-to-bad prestige dramas have news for you! Mank leads the pack with 10 nominations in some top categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. With six nominations each, favorites like Minari, Sound of Metal, and Nomadland slightly underperformed while understated underdog The Father and “well, of course they nominated that” choice The Trial of the Chicago 7 overachieved for half a dozen nods each. Behind them were Promising Young Woman (5 nominations), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (5), Soul (3), One Night in Miami (3) and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (somehow, also 3).
The 93rd Oscars airs on ABC on April 25, 2021.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lead Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Lead Actress:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Makeup and Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet