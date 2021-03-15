Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for one of the strangest Oscar seasons of all time. Delayed and extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, awards season seems to have always and never been happening in 2020-2021, but thankfully some things never change: The Oscars still have pretty predictable taste.

If you thought that the awards field would be utterly shaken up just because streaming services took the lead over theaters, well, do a few mediocre-to-bad prestige dramas have news for you! Mank leads the pack with 10 nominations in some top categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. With six nominations each, favorites like Minari, Sound of Metal, and Nomadland slightly underperformed while understated underdog The Father and “well, of course they nominated that” choice The Trial of the Chicago 7 overachieved for half a dozen nods each. Behind them were Promising Young Woman (5 nominations), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (5), Soul (3), One Night in Miami (3) and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (somehow, also 3).

The 93rd Oscars airs on ABC on April 25, 2021.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Lead Actress:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Makeup and Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet