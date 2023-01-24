Oscar Nominations 2023: Every Movie Honored by the Academy

The morning of Oscars nominations is crucial for many reasons. It serves to briefly unite a pair of celebrities with virtually nothing in common for a televised name reading. It ignites heated online debate between people who should probably be getting ready for work. It also offers moments of surprising reprieve from the onslaught of Oscar campaigning—glimmers of genuine celebration for deserving first-time nominees.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film this year with 11 nominations covering all the major categories, while The Banshees of Inisherin’s more grounded story follows with nine. All Quiet on the Western Front follows with eight nominations, which if nothing else, proves how far Netflix will go to promote a potential Best Picture winner.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Baz Luhrmann’s zany biopic Elvis beats Steven Spielberg’s “love letter to cinema” The Fabelmans, with Elvis earning eight nominations in comparison to The Fabelmans’ seven. However, The Fabelmans did score John Williams a nomination for his score, now making Williams’ the oldest Oscar nominee.

Once again the Oscars continue to baffle film fans by nominating Women Talking for both Best Picture and Sarah Polley for Best Adapted Screenplay but failed to acknowledge her feat in the Best Director category. Similarly, Baz Luhrmann has once again failed to earn a Best Director nod for his esoteric vision, but Elvis has earned a Best Picture nomination.

The awards themselves will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel set to return as the host.

Before then, make sure to catch up with all the nominations:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Editing

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

TÁR

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause”, Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

“This Is A Life”, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár