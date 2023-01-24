Oscar Nominations 2023: Every Movie Honored by the Academy

The morning of Oscars nominations is crucial for many reasons. It serves to briefly unite a pair of celebrities with virtually nothing in common for a televised name reading. It ignites heated online debate between people who should probably be getting ready for work. It also offers moments of surprising reprieve from the onslaught of Oscar campaigning—glimmers of genuine celebration for deserving first-time nominees.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film this year with 11 nominations covering all the major categories, while The Banshees of Inisherin’s more grounded story follows with nine. All Quiet on the Western Front follows with eight nominations, which if nothing else, proves how far Netflix will go to promote a potential Best Picture winner.
In a somewhat surprising twist, Baz Luhrmann’s zany biopic Elvis beats Steven Spielberg’s “love letter to cinema” The Fabelmans, with Elvis earning eight nominations in comparison to The Fabelmans’ seven. However, The Fabelmans did score John Williams a nomination for his score, now making Williams’ the oldest Oscar nominee.
Once again the Oscars continue to baffle film fans by nominating Women Talking for both Best Picture and Sarah Polley for Best Adapted Screenplay but failed to acknowledge her feat in the Best Director category. Similarly, Baz Luhrmann has once again failed to earn a Best Director nod for his esoteric vision, but Elvis has earned a Best Picture nomination.
The awards themselves will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel set to return as the host.
Before then, make sure to catch up with all the nominations:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Turning Red
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Triangle of Sadness
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Editing
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
TÁR
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause”, Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
“This Is A Life”, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár