Oscar Nominations 2022: The Complete List

The hot takes are in the air and filling our timelines at a more alarming rate than usual, which can only mean one thing—it’s Oscar season again. It feels like only yesterday the Bong Hive was celebrating Parasite’s historic win in the streets—hang on, I’m getting word that was actually TWO years ago?! Remember last year’s Mank? No? Me neither. Time really flies in our current era of straight-to-streaming and battered box office numbers due to the ever present COVID-19 pandemic. Still, going to the movies triumphs, as it always does.

In a historic moment, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has nominated a woman for Best Director for the second year in a row: Jane Campion has been nominated for her The Power of the Dog adaptation and Chloe Zhao took home the gold last year for Nomadland. This also marks New Zealand filmmaker Campion’s second Best Director nomination, the first woman to do so. She was first nominated in 1994 for her masterpiece The Piano, for which she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation follows closely behind with 10 nominations, followed by Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast, which each nabbed seven nominations. This marks Spielberg’s eighth Best Director nomination. As director, producer and writer, Branagh became the first person to earn seven Oscar nominations in seven different categories for Belfast.

The 94th Oscars will air March 27 on ABC. It has been announced that there will be a host, but the host has yet to be revealed.

Even if you just need something to talk about with your co-workers around the Zoom water cooler, check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Lead Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Makeup and Hair

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home