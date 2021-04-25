2021 Oscar Winners: The Complete List

We never thought this day would come. The 93rd Academy Awards are finally here, powering through a pandemic and the longest awards season since the 1930s. What that’s meant for us, the movie fans, is a bounty of nominees that’ve had their merits litigated over and over and over again during the extended eligibility period. You’re probably sick of the debate. The back-and-forth. The underdog favorites that get late heel turns; the behind-the-scenes arcs echoing on-screen narratives. Well, it’s all been leading up to tonight—and you’re invited to join us as the winners roll out.

It’s the third year in a row without a single host overseeing things—does that finally make it a trend?—which leaves the announcement tasks up to a variety of former winners, current nominees and A-listers that include:

Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King and Marlee Matlin.

The 93rd Academy Awards air live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET, leaving you a little while to look over our preview of the evening, including the Movies team’s predictions for who will win, arguments for who should win and some last-minute quibbles about the snubs that should’ve topped them all. We’ve also assembled a handy streaming guide for you cinephile completists angling to squeeze in one last nominated film (or two, or more, if we’re talking shorts) during the ceremony. Listen, it gets long and dull—we get it.

Watch this space to follow along with tonight’s big winners in real time, starting alongside the ceremony at 8 p.m. and updating live throughout the night. In the meantime, you can brush up on the nominees for each category below. Winners will be denoted and offset in bold as they are announced.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Lead Actress:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

WINNER: The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Makeup and Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Costume Design

Emma

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet