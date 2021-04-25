2021 Oscar Winners: The Complete List

We never thought this day would come. The 93rd Academy Awards are finally here, powering through a pandemic and the longest awards season since the 1930s. What that’s meant for us, the movie fans, is a bounty of nominees that’ve had their merits litigated over and over and over again during the extended eligibility period. You’re probably sick of the debate. The back-and-forth. The underdog favorites that get late heel turns; the behind-the-scenes arcs echoing on-screen narratives. Well, it’s all been leading up to tonight—and you’re invited to join us as the winners roll out.
It’s the third year in a row without a single host overseeing things—does that finally make it a trend?—which leaves the announcement tasks up to a variety of former winners, current nominees and A-listers that include:
Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King and Marlee Matlin.
The 93rd Academy Awards air live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET, leaving you a little while to look over our preview of the evening, including the Movies team’s predictions for who will win, arguments for who should win and some last-minute quibbles about the snubs that should’ve topped them all. We’ve also assembled a handy streaming guide for you cinephile completists angling to squeeze in one last nominated film (or two, or more, if we’re talking shorts) during the ceremony. Listen, it gets long and dull—we get it.
Watch this space to follow along with tonight’s big winners in real time, starting alongside the ceremony at 8 p.m. and updating live throughout the night. In the meantime, you can brush up on the nominees for each category below. Winners will be denoted and offset in bold as they are announced.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lead Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Lead Actress:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
WINNER: The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Makeup and Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Costume Design
Emma
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet