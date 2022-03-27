2022 Oscar Winners: The Complete List

We never thought this day would come. The 94th Academy Awards are finally here, powering through a pandemic and the longest awards season since…last awards season. What that’s meant for us, the movie fans, is a bounty of nominees that’ve had their merits litigated over and over and over again during the extended eligibility period. You’re probably sick of the debate. The back-and-forth. The underdog favorites that get late heel turns; the behind-the-scenes arcs echoing on-screen narratives. Well, it’s all been leading up to tonight—and you’re invited to join us as the winners roll out.
It’s the fourth year in a row without a single host overseeing things—long past establishing it as a terrible trend, leaving us with the trifecta of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes—which leaves the announcement tasks up to a variety of former winners, current nominees and mercenary celebs hired to attract an audience that couldn’t care less about the Oscars that include:
Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, DJ Khaled, Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell, Tony Hawk, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Shawn Mendes, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung.
And then, of course, the Academy has decided to cut a slew of awards from the live broadcast because, ironically, they seem to have higher priorities than movies.
The 94th Academy Awards air live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET, leaving you a little while to look over our preview of the evening, including the Movies team’s predictions for who will win, arguments for who should win and some last-minute quibbles about the snubs that should’ve topped them all. We’ve also assembled a handy streaming guide for you cinephile completionists angling to squeeze in one last nominated film (or two, or more, if we’re talking shorts) during the ceremony. Listen, it gets long and dull—we get it.
Watch this space to follow along with tonight’s big winners in real time, starting alongside the ceremony at 8 PM and updating live throughout the night. In the meantime, you can brush up on the nominees for each category below. Winners will be denoted and offset in bold as they are announced.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Lead Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Lead Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Cinematography
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
WINNER: Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Sound
Belfast
WINNER: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Production Design
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
WINNER: Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Makeup and Hair
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home