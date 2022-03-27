2022 Oscar Winners: The Complete List

We never thought this day would come. The 94th Academy Awards are finally here, powering through a pandemic and the longest awards season since…last awards season. What that’s meant for us, the movie fans, is a bounty of nominees that’ve had their merits litigated over and over and over again during the extended eligibility period. You’re probably sick of the debate. The back-and-forth. The underdog favorites that get late heel turns; the behind-the-scenes arcs echoing on-screen narratives. Well, it’s all been leading up to tonight—and you’re invited to join us as the winners roll out.

It’s the fourth year in a row without a single host overseeing things—long past establishing it as a terrible trend, leaving us with the trifecta of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes—which leaves the announcement tasks up to a variety of former winners, current nominees and mercenary celebs hired to attract an audience that couldn’t care less about the Oscars that include:

Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, DJ Khaled, Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell, Tony Hawk, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Shawn Mendes, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung.

And then, of course, the Academy has decided to cut a slew of awards from the live broadcast because, ironically, they seem to have higher priorities than movies.

The 94th Academy Awards air live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET, leaving you a little while to look over our preview of the evening, including the Movies team’s predictions for who will win, arguments for who should win and some last-minute quibbles about the snubs that should’ve topped them all. We’ve also assembled a handy streaming guide for you cinephile completionists angling to squeeze in one last nominated film (or two, or more, if we’re talking shorts) during the ceremony. Listen, it gets long and dull—we get it.

Watch this space to follow along with tonight’s big winners in real time, starting alongside the ceremony at 8 PM and updating live throughout the night. In the meantime, you can brush up on the nominees for each category below. Winners will be denoted and offset in bold as they are announced.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Lead Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Cinematography

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

WINNER: Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Sound

Belfast

WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Production Design

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

WINNER: Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Makeup and Hair

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home