Where to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees

This awards season has given us the best chance in recent memory to catch everything that could be considered a contender. But maybe once the Academy Awards nominations dropped, you realized you’d overlooked a major player—or that a completionist instinct that you didn’t know existed was yearning to check those last few boxes.
To help those interested in being as prepared as possible to play along at home, those watching everything over the past year (and change) deemed nomination-worthy or those simply looking to hustle the other participants in their Oscars pool, we’ve rounded up every nominee and where to watch them. You’ll also find links to our coverage of these films, which includes a majority of nominees.
Almost all these feature films are available to stream, either on a subscription service or by rental. Makes sense, considering how we watched 99.9% of movies this year. And as for that .1%...well, Sonic didn’t get any Oscar nods. The Father, a lone U.S. standout that hasn’t been widely available on a digital platform, will be rentable before the April 25 ceremony, so don’t worry about braving theaters.
As for the short films, which are notoriously fickle in their availability, many are currently on YouTube, Vimeo or other services. Those that aren’t (either still on the festival circuit or never intended for popular distribution) have a note and a trailer included so you can at least get a glimpse at what they offer.
Here is where to stream every 2021 Oscar nominee:
Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: YouTube, below:
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Animated Feature
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Thomas Vinterberg)
Watch on Hulu
Nomination: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Streaming free at On Demand China
Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova),
Watch on Amazon Prime
Nomination: Animated Short
Watch on Disney+
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: Available at The Guardian
Nomination: Best Documentary, Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Available to rent
Nomination: Best Documentary
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Original Score
Watch on Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: Vimeo, below:
Nominations: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design
Watch on HBO Max
Nomination: Original Song (“Husavik”)
Watch on Netflix
Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: YouTube, below:
Nominations: Animated Short
Where to find: Airing free online as part of Animation Nights New York on March 21
Nomination: Best Sound
Watch on Apple TV+
Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Makeup and Hair
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject
Watch on Pluto TV
Nominations: Animated Short
Watch on Netflix
Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actors (Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song (“Fight For You”)
Where to find: Was available on HBO Max until the day before nominations and is now only in theaters
Nominations: Visual Effects
Where to find: Available to rent
Nominations: Lead Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Lead Actress (Viola Davis), Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Gary Oldman), Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Director (David Fincher), Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Steven Yeun), Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Original Screenplay, Original Score
Where to find: Available for PVOD rental
Nomination: Costume Design, Visual Effects
Watch on Disney+
Nomination: Best Documentary
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score
Where to find: Available for PVOD rental
Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Frances McDormand), Director (Chloé Zhao), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing,
Watch on Hulu
Nomination: Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom, Jr.), Adapted Screenplay, Original Song (“Speak Now”)
Watch on Amazon Prime
Nominations: Animated Feature
Watch on Disney+
Nomination: Animated Short
Where to find: N/A (no longer screening at any venue)
Nomination: Animated Feature
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Lead Actress (Vanessa Kirby)
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design
Where to find: Available to rent
Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Director (Emerald Fennell), Original Screenplay, Film Editing
Where to find: Available to rent
Nomination: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Available to rent
Nominations: Animated Feature, Best Sound, Original Score
Watch on Disney+
Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Riz Ahmed), Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Best Sound
Watch on Amazon Prime
Nominations: Production Design, Visual Effects
Where to find: Available to rent
Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Production Design
Where to find: In theaters, available to rent on March 26
Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: Available to watch on Topic
Nominations: Original Song (“Io Si (Seen)”)
Watch on Netflix
Nominations: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: N/A (Samuel Goldwyn Films owns U.S. distribution, has not announced plans)
Nominations: Visual Effects
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Documentary
Watch on Hulu
Nomination: Visual Effects
Watch on Disney+
Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: Playing at various film festivals from now through the Oscars
Nomination: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Song (“Hear My Voice”)
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Adapted Screenplay
Watch on Netflix
Nomination: Best Documentary
Watch on Amazon Prime
Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: N/A
Nomination: Lead Actress (Andra Day)
Watch on Hulu
Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: N/A
Nomination: Animated Feature
Watch on Apple TV+
Nomination: Animated Short
Where to find: Available to rent
