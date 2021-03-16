Where to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees

By Jacob Oller  |  March 16, 2021  |  3:45pm
Movies Features Oscars
This awards season has given us the best chance in recent memory to catch everything that could be considered a contender. But maybe once the Academy Awards nominations dropped, you realized you’d overlooked a major player—or that a completionist instinct that you didn’t know existed was yearning to check those last few boxes.

To help those interested in being as prepared as possible to play along at home, those watching everything over the past year (and change) deemed nomination-worthy or those simply looking to hustle the other participants in their Oscars pool, we’ve rounded up every nominee and where to watch them. You’ll also find links to our coverage of these films, which includes a majority of nominees.

Almost all these feature films are available to stream, either on a subscription service or by rental. Makes sense, considering how we watched 99.9% of movies this year. And as for that .1%...well, Sonic didn’t get any Oscar nods. The Father, a lone U.S. standout that hasn’t been widely available on a digital platform, will be rentable before the April 25 ceremony, so don’t worry about braving theaters.

As for the short films, which are notoriously fickle in their availability, many are currently on YouTube, Vimeo or other services. Those that aren’t (either still on the festival circuit or never intended for popular distribution) have a note and a trailer included so you can at least get a glimpse at what they offer.

Here is where to stream every 2021 Oscar nominee:

A Concerto Is a Conversation


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: YouTube, below:

A Love Song for Latasha


Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon


Nomination: Best Animated Feature

Watch on Netflix

Another Round


Nomination: Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Thomas Vinterberg)

Watch on Hulu

Better Days


Nomination: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Streaming free at On Demand China

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm


Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova),

Watch on Amazon Prime

Burrow


Nomination: Animated Short

Watch on Disney+

Colette


Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: Available at The Guardian

Collective


Nomination: Best Documentary, Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Available to rent

Crip Camp


Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Netflix

Da 5 Bloods


Nomination: Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix

Do Not Split


Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to find: Vimeo, below:

Emma.


Nominations: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on HBO Max

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga


Nomination: Original Song (“Husavik”)

Watch on Netflix

Feeling Through


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: YouTube, below:

Genius Loci


Nominations: Animated Short
Where to find: Airing free online as part of Animation Nights New York on March 21

Greyhound


Nomination: Best Sound

Watch on Apple TV+

Hillbilly Elegy


Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Makeup and Hair

Watch on Netflix

Hunger Ward


Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Pluto TV

If Anything Happens I Love You


Nominations: Animated Short

Watch on Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah


Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actors (Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song (“Fight For You”)
Where to find: Was available on HBO Max until the day before nominations and is now only in theaters

Love and Monsters


Nominations: Visual Effects
Where to find: Available to rent

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom


Nominations: Lead Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Lead Actress (Viola Davis), Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on Netflix

Mank


Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Gary Oldman), Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Director (David Fincher), Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on Netflix

Minari


Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Steven Yeun), Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Original Screenplay, Original Score
Where to find: Available for PVOD rental

Mulan


Nomination: Costume Design, Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+

My Octopus Teacher


Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Netflix

News of the World


Nomination: Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score
Where to find: Available for PVOD rental

Nomadland


Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Frances McDormand), Director (Chloé Zhao), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing,

Watch on Hulu

One Night in Miami


Nomination: Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom, Jr.), Adapted Screenplay, Original Song (“Speak Now”)

Watch on Amazon Prime

Onward


Nominations: Animated Feature

Watch on Disney+

Opera


Nomination: Animated Short
Where to find: N/A (no longer screening at any venue)

Over the Moon


Nomination: Animated Feature

Watch on Netflix

Pieces of a Woman


Nomination: Lead Actress (Vanessa Kirby)

Watch on Netflix

Pinocchio


Nomination: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design
Where to find: Available to rent

Promising Young Woman


Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Director (Emerald Fennell), Original Screenplay, Film Editing
Where to find: Available to rent

Quo Vadis, Aida?


Nomination: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: Available to rent

Soul


Nominations: Animated Feature, Best Sound, Original Score

Watch on Disney+

Sound of Metal


Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Riz Ahmed), Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Best Sound

Watch on Amazon Prime

Tenet


Nominations: Production Design, Visual Effects
Where to find: Available to rent

The Father


Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Production Design
Where to find: In theaters, available to rent on March 26

The Letter Room


Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: Available to watch on Topic

The Life Ahead


Nominations: Original Song (“Io Si (Seen)”)

Watch on Netflix

The Man Who Sold His Skin


Nominations: Best International Feature Film
Where to find: N/A (Samuel Goldwyn Films owns U.S. distribution, has not announced plans)

The Midnight Sky


Nominations: Visual Effects

Watch on Netflix

The Mole Agent


Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Hulu

The One and Only Ivan


Nomination: Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+

The Present


Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: Playing at various film festivals from now through the Oscars

The Trial of the Chicago 7


Nomination: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Song (“Hear My Voice”)

Watch on Netflix

The White Tiger


Nomination: Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Netflix

Time


Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Amazon Prime

Two Distant Strangers


Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: N/A

United States vs. Billie Holiday


Nomination: Lead Actress (Andra Day)

Watch on Hulu

White Eye


Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to find: N/A

Wolfwalkers


Nomination: Animated Feature

Watch on Apple TV+

Yes-People


Nomination: Animated Short
Where to find: Available to rent

