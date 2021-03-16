Where to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees

This awards season has given us the best chance in recent memory to catch everything that could be considered a contender. But maybe once the Academy Awards nominations dropped, you realized you’d overlooked a major player—or that a completionist instinct that you didn’t know existed was yearning to check those last few boxes.

To help those interested in being as prepared as possible to play along at home, those watching everything over the past year (and change) deemed nomination-worthy or those simply looking to hustle the other participants in their Oscars pool, we’ve rounded up every nominee and where to watch them. You’ll also find links to our coverage of these films, which includes a majority of nominees.

Almost all these feature films are available to stream, either on a subscription service or by rental. Makes sense, considering how we watched 99.9% of movies this year. And as for that .1%...well, Sonic didn’t get any Oscar nods. The Father, a lone U.S. standout that hasn’t been widely available on a digital platform, will be rentable before the April 25 ceremony, so don’t worry about braving theaters.

As for the short films, which are notoriously fickle in their availability, many are currently on YouTube, Vimeo or other services. Those that aren’t (either still on the festival circuit or never intended for popular distribution) have a note and a trailer included so you can at least get a glimpse at what they offer.

Here is where to stream every 2021 Oscar nominee:



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Where to find: YouTube, below:



Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Animated Feature

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Thomas Vinterberg)

Watch on Hulu



Nomination: Best International Feature Film

Where to find: Streaming free at On Demand China



Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova),

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nomination: Animated Short

Watch on Disney+



Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject

Where to find: Available at The Guardian



Nomination: Best Documentary, Best International Feature Film

Where to find: Available to rent



Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Original Score

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Where to find: Vimeo, below:



Nominations: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on HBO Max



Nomination: Original Song (“Husavik”)

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: YouTube, below:



Nominations: Animated Short

Where to find: Airing free online as part of Animation Nights New York on March 21



Nomination: Best Sound

Watch on Apple TV+



Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Makeup and Hair

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Documentary Short Subject

Watch on Pluto TV



Nominations: Animated Short

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actors (Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song (“Fight For You”)

Where to find: Was available on HBO Max until the day before nominations and is now only in theaters



Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to find: Available to rent



Nominations: Lead Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Lead Actress (Viola Davis), Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Gary Oldman), Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Director (David Fincher), Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Steven Yeun), Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Original Screenplay, Original Score

Where to find: Available for PVOD rental



Nomination: Costume Design, Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+



Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Cinematography, Best Sound, Production Design, Original Score

Where to find: Available for PVOD rental



Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Frances McDormand), Director (Chloé Zhao), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing,

Watch on Hulu



Nomination: Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom, Jr.), Adapted Screenplay, Original Song (“Speak Now”)

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nominations: Animated Feature

Watch on Disney+



Nomination: Animated Short

Where to find: N/A (no longer screening at any venue)



Nomination: Animated Feature

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Lead Actress (Vanessa Kirby)

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Makeup and Hair, Costume Design

Where to find: Available to rent



Nomination: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Director (Emerald Fennell), Original Screenplay, Film Editing

Where to find: Available to rent



Nomination: Best International Feature Film

Where to find: Available to rent



Nominations: Animated Feature, Best Sound, Original Score

Watch on Disney+



Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Riz Ahmed), Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Best Sound

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nominations: Production Design, Visual Effects

Where to find: Available to rent



Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Production Design

Where to find: In theaters, available to rent on March 26



Nominations: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: Available to watch on Topic





Nominations: Original Song (“Io Si (Seen)”)

Watch on Netflix



Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Where to find: N/A (Samuel Goldwyn Films owns U.S. distribution, has not announced plans)



Nominations: Visual Effects

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Hulu



Nomination: Visual Effects

Watch on Disney+



Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: Playing at various film festivals from now through the Oscars



Nomination: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Song (“Hear My Voice”)

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Adapted Screenplay

Watch on Netflix



Nomination: Best Documentary

Watch on Amazon Prime



Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: N/A



Nomination: Lead Actress (Andra Day)

Watch on Hulu



Nomination: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to find: N/A



Nomination: Animated Feature

Watch on Apple TV+



Nomination: Animated Short

Where to find: Available to rent

