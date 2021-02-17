Paddington 3 Is Happening Because Good Still Exists in This World

There’s light at the end of the long tunnel. Hope on the horizon. A third Paddington movie is in the works.

Another entry into the sweet and silly franchise based on Michael Bond’s marmalade-horking bear in a blue toggle duffle coat and red hat, Paddington 3 won’t have series writer/director Paul King back in the helmer’s chair. King will still be involved in some capacity, though what that means exactly isn’t clear—especially since he’s currently busy getting ready for that Wonka prequel.

As to what we can expect from the third film…not much has been divulged. And by that, I mean nothing has been divulged except that it’s going to happen. “We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2,” the studio told Variety. Perhaps its immigrant narrative will continue exploring complex facets of life, told through the fuzzy façade of its huggable and endearing lead.

The second film was so good it ended up on our list of the Best 50 Movies of 2018 and remains a constant recommendation to anybody needing a film to calm their anxious nerves. One has to imagine that Paddington’s voice actor Ben Whishaw will be returning to keep the little bear consistent, but what possible villain could they bring in to rival Hugh Grant’s incredible Phoenix Buchanan?