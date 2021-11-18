An Infamous Sex Tape Looms in the First Trailer for Hulu's Pam & Tommy

Soon to be an Outstanding Contemporary Makeup Emmy nominee, it’s the first footage from Hulu’s upcoming Pam & Tommy, a slick and hilarious looking autobiographical miniseries about the turbulent 1990s marriage between starlet Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Impeccably cast from top to bottom, no one here looks more instantly impressive than Lily James, a former Cinderella transformed into 1990s sex symbol Pam Anderson.

That’s really just for starters, though, as everyone else here looks almost equally delightful, from Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee to the dirtbag duo of Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman (whose character is named “Uncle Miltie”), who discover and then presumably leak the tape to the world. As the official Hulu synopsis puts it: “Pam & Tommy depicts the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape, which was recorded privately during their honeymoon.”

Pam & Tommy is directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Cruella, and will be premiering as a miniseries event (there appear to be 8 episodes, per IMDB) on Hulu starting on Feb. 2, 2022. Check out the impressive first trailer below, and prepare yourselves for some sweet Nick Offerman mullet action this February.