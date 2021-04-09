Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7 and More: Paramount Announces Major Changes in Release Schedule

Major production and distribution companies like Disney and, more recently, Paramount have been announcing major shifts in their release schedules. These shifts are likely made to maximize in-theater audiences as vaccination dissemination and the possibility of watching a summer blockbuster in theaters becomes more possible. New installments to popular franchise films like The Purge have been pushed up by Universal, with The Forever Purge having a new July 4 weekend release date of July 2, instead of its original July 9. Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins (which initially had an October release date) will be released in theaters on July 23.

However, fans of Top Gun who were looking forward to its follow-up flick, Top Gun: Maverick, will have to wait a few more months considering the film’s initial July release date was pushed back to November 19. Paramount also released information about the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible saga: Mission: Impossible 7 was pushed from this November to May 27, 2022, and the eighth Mission: Impossible got similarly bumped from November 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Other moves include Dungeons & Dragons and Jackass 4, both bumped (though D&D moved almost a year to March 3, 2023) and the untitled next Star Trek entry landed on the calendar: June 9, 2023.

The updates hopefully signal that safe moviegoing will soon be on the horizon and, along with it, the opportunity to catch a summer blockbuster with strangers again.