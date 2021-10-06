There’s Something Sinister Lurking About in the Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer

In 2007, Paranormal Activity came out and terrified the world. Since then, it has maintained its spot as one of the most popular modern horror franchises. Now, there’s a seventh installment on its way: Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The film is directed by William Eubank (Underwater), with a script from Christopher Landon, who also wrote the second, third and fourth Paranormal Activity films, and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

Next of Kin follows Margot (Emily Bader), a documentary filmmaker in her attempts to seek out her estranged mother in an Amish community. But, as you can probably gather from the fact that this is a Paranormal Activity film…spooky things start happening.

Based on the first trailer, this film won’t fully be composed of found footage, but will blend Margot’s journey in standard film format, and footage of her… paranormal… findings. There are jump-scares and night-vision shots galore, and, wait, is that lady peeling her hand like a potato?! If you’re brave enough, check out the trailer here:

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin hits Paramount+ on October 29. A feature-length documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity films, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity will also hit the service on that date.