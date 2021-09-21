Get a Glimpse of Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut in the First Passing Trailer

In 1929, Nella Larsen’s Passing—a novel about a Black woman in the Harlem Renaissance in the late 1920s who discovers that her estranged friend has been attempting to pass as white in order to be accepted by her husband—was released. A century later, it has maintained a position as a popular work in academic circles with regards to racial theory. And this year, it’s finally getting the cinematic treatment from Rebecca Hall in her directorial debut.

Passing stars Tessa Thompson (Sorry to Bother You) as Irene Redfield, Ruth Negga (Ad Astra) as Clare Kendry, André Holland as Irene’s husband and Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Clare’s husband.

The first trailer for the film reveals a slow building of tension conveyed in smooth, black-and-white visuals. It looks good, but don’t just take our word for it: It got rave reviews at Sundance where it premiered earlier this year, too.

Check out the trailer here:

Passing hits theaters in October and Netflix on November 10.