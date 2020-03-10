Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Release Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has put the world in panic mode: alongside events including SXSW and Ultra being canceled, big Hollywood films are being postponed due to the deadly virus.

With the virus being heavily present in Europe, Sony’s film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was due to launch its premiere March 27 in the U.K and throughout Europe, and April 3 in the U.S., but has now been pushed back five months, per THR.

The Easter film is the follow-up to 2018’s live-action/CGI Peter Rabbit, with James Corden voicing the beloved titular bunny. The choice was reportedly a hard one to make, but with cinemas closing down all over the world, Sony had to make the call. Sony Pictures has now chosen to shift the international release to Aug. 7 in Europe and the U.S.

Peter Rabbit 2 is the latest major studio film to be delayed by the coronavirus, following in the footsteps of No Time to Die’s. It’s not the first, and all but certainly won’t be the last.