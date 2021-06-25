Oh Good, We're Getting a Polly Pocket Movie from Lena Dunham

Cinephiles rejoice: The steady decline of American cinema has been thrown off course with the announcement of a live-action Polly Pocket movie from writer/director Lena Dunham (Girls). Variety reports that Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) will star as the titular pocket-sized gal, and will also serve as a producer.

The film will be about a young girl forming a friendship with a tiny woman, based on the popular doll who first gained popularity in the late ‘80s. Mattel’s film division will be working with MGM on the film in tangent with Lena Dunham’s Good Thing Going production company, from which Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

A number of “toy movies” have been made throughout the years, from Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, to the Lego movies and the upcoming Barbie adaptation from Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, also from Mattel Films.

Dunham’s desire to bring a smart film for young girls to see themselves in to fruition will be anchored by the inspiring feminism of intellectual property and the undeniable audience draw of depicting a well-known thing from pop culture that people will recognize.