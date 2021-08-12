Robert Rodríguez Signs First-Look Deal With HBO Max

After 2014’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, it actually looked like director Robert Rodríguez might be hanging up his cowboy hat. The prolific genre film director and frequent Tarantino collaborator took a step back from filmmaking, and didn’t attach his name to another project as director until 2019 comeback Alita: Battle Angel. That return has kicked off another prolific period, which saw Rodríguez teaming with his own son to write and direct the films Red 11 and Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, while simultaneously working for Disney to direct and executive produce the upcoming Disney+ Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. In other words, the old high-output version of Rodríguez certainly seems to be back, and now he’s taking his talents to a new home: HBO.

Today, it was announced that Rodríguez had signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max, and that his Troublemaker Studios will develop content—potentially films or series—for the streamer/premium cable channel. The director’s son Racer Rodríguez is again along for the ride according to Deadline, and will serve as “lead development executive” as part of the deal. Rodríguez’s studio operates a production facility in Austin, Texas where filming could occur.

“Robert’s masterful, high-concept productions are a perfect match for our HBO Max audiences,” said Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original programming at HBO Max in a statement. “We are excited to jump into this partnership and work on brand-new, provocative stories.”

As for what those stories might be, one can only guess, but Rodríguez was apparently swayed by he various IP that would be open to him under the HBO banner. Who knows what kind of crazy perspective he might bring to some corner of the Game of Thrones universe, for instance? You have to wonder what the Rodríguez dream project would be, or what kind of project he wants to work on alongside his son.

Said the director of this opportunity: “It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell. I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they’re willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content.”