Long-Awaited RoboCop Tribute Film RoboDoc Arrives Soon, With Peter Weller Interview

When it comes to RoboCop tributes, fans are rather accustomed to being patient at this point. Take the infamous “RoboCop statue” that began its life as a viral Twitter post directed at Detroit’s mayor all the way back in 2011. A decade later, the 11-foot bronze statue is now almost complete, but still searching for a home in Detroit. Suffice to say, it’s been a long road for the city’s cyborg defender.

Meanwhile, documentary RoboDoc hasn’t been in the works for QUITE as long, but co-directors Christopher Griffiths (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser) and Eastwood Allen (Someday I’ll Fly) have still been toiling on it for around four years at this point. And now, after securing their final interviews with the film’s original star Peter Weller, RoboDoc is finally coming soon, according to a newly released clip featuring Weller you can view below.

The film, with full title RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, will tackle every aspect of the production and cultural impact of Paul Verhoeven’s classic 1987 action satire. In addition to the “must get” interview with Weller, the film also includes in-depth interviews with Verhoeven and stars Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Ray Wise, Ronny Cox, Phil Tippett, Bart Mixon and more. Miguel Ferrer, sadly, passed away in 2017.

Said producer Gary Collins of Red Rock Entertainment: “There has never been a documentary film quite like RoboDoc and the unique access to archive, exclusive interviews, attention to detail and a stunning visual ethos make this film a truly unique production and one that we are very proud to be a part of.”

Perhaps the release of RoboDoc can be tied to the ultimate unveiling of the bronze statue, awaited at this point for a solid decade? Regardless, check out the new RoboDoc clip below.