Scott Pilgrim Receiving 10th Anniversary, Visually Updated Release in Dolby Cinemas

There’s no doubt that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is one of the movies that most firmly embedded itself into geek cult classic status within the last decade—to the point that the Paste staff’s first collective pandemic watch saw us all dissecting the film together. As any fan would likely say, it’s a movie that simply hits the sweet spot between colorful, zany action, smart pop culture writing and Edgar Wright’s always dynamic cinematography and direction. Scott Pilgrim is just filled with endlessly quotable and re-watchable material, especially given the way its cast members went on to fame and fortune in the years that followed, from Anna Kendrick and Mary Elizabeth Winstead to two future Avengers in the form of Brie Larson and Chris Evans.

And now, lucky film fans will get to experience it all again on the big screen, looking and sounding better than ever. Dolby Cinema and Edgar Wright himself announced this week that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World would soon be getting a slightly belated 10th anniversary re-release, exclusively via Dolby Cinemas. This cut of the film specifically has been tweaked and “reimagined” for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos presentation.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” said Wright. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.”

Consider us sold. There’s a new trailer hyping the re-release as well, which you can see below. The re-release will occur for only one week, beginning on April 30, and only at Dolby Cinema theaters, which are found in the AMC chain.

One positive, for those who won’t get a chance to see this re-release—if you’re still waiting on vaccinations, for instance—is that Wright went on to confirm on Twitter that the long-awaited 4K UHD Blu-Ray release of Scott Pilgrim is still “coming soon” as well, although it doesn’t have a street date yet. Expect to hear about that release when the film heads back to theaters. And in the meantime, check out the updated trailer below.