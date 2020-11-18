Fifth Scream Movie Continues Meta-Horror Tradition by Reusing Title Scream

Everyone can stop arguing over whether the new Scream movie is called Scream 5, Untitled Scream Project, or even 5cream. The fifth Scream is just titled Scream. Simple, right? Maybe TOO simple. The upcoming entry in the meta-horror franchise that used Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven’s love and skill with the genre to win over hardened slasher fans and horror newbies alike looks to follow in a grand tradition of late-in-life film sequel/reboots that claim the same title as the famous original.

The fourth Final Destination (AKA The Final Destination) and Fast and the Furious (AKA Fast & Furious) movies are good examples, but the key joke here is that Halloween did it twice, with both the 2007 Rob Zombie remake and 2018 David Gordon Green sequel. Scream made its mark playing on tropes established in the popular eye by Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason. That Ghostface became a horror icon on its own is a testament to the series’ craftsmanship, sense of fun, and eternal relevance in an industry that loves its franchises. Now, after satirizing franchise reboots in its fourth film, the fifth is taking the joke into its title.

Williamson announced the title on Twitter alongside the news that the new film has wrapped its Wilmington, North Carolina.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

Scream brings back series stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Marley Shelton as the franchise once again returns to Woodsboro (the last Scream, which had the perfectly normal title of Scream 4, came out in 2011) under the directorial leadership of Ready or Not duo Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. This will be the first film in the franchise since Craven’s death in 2015.

While this movie will likely be the set-up to a new wave of Scream sequels, the only question remaining for the franchise to answer is one made famous by Batman’s Gotham: if this city is terrorized so often, why don’t these people just move away?

Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.