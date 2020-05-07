Spike Lee Unveils Netflix Feature Da 5 Bloods, Coming in June

For the first time since 2018’s Oscar-adorned BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee has a new joint he’s ready to drop on the world—and it’s coming soon, via Netflix. The prolific writer-director today unveiled the existence of upcoming feature Da 5 Bloods on Twitter, with a release date in the near future. The latest Spike Lee joint is headed to Netflix on June 12, where we can only assume that it’s likely to do massive viewership numbers. Lee made the announcement himself, and also included the poster, seen below.

God Thursday Morning. DA New Spike Lee Joint-DA 5 BLOODS Will Be Streaming Out Onto World On Friday,June 12th. Please Check It Out. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. Peace And Love. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/pC86pe2hcC — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

Da 5 Bloods is a Vietnam-era drama about a group of black soldiers “that return to Vietnam to find the remains of their squad leader, while also looking for some sort of buried treasure.” It can boast a solid cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Paul Water Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors. That’s all the details we have so far, although it can be assumed that a trailer will be forthcoming in the near future. Leave it to Spike Lee and Netflix to drop some unexpected hot content in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Interest in Da 5 Bloods will surely be stoked by the success of BlacKkKlansman, which captivated both critics and audiences while reigniting public interest in Spike Lee’s long filmography. The film would go on to earn close to $100 million worldwide and was nominated for six Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Lee’s first nomination), Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Lee ultimately won the screenplay award, giving him his first Oscar statuette more than 35 years after the release of his first film.

Given the change to a streaming platform like Netflix, it will be interesting to see if Da 5 Bloods can drum up similar critical and awards show attention. We'll bring you more info on the latest Spike Lee joint when it emerges.