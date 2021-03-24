Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette Blast Off in the First Trailer for Netflix Space Thriller Stowaway

Netflix seems to keep a perpetual series of indie sci-fi releases coming down the pipe, always with a familiar face or two. The latest? Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson, which just released its first trailer today. The film looks to be a tense, intimate space thriller, centered around a crew of astronauts who are put up against a seemingly impossible scenario. It hits Netflix on April 22, 2021. The official synopsis is as follows:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Anderson is playing the titular stowaway, although the trailer seems to imply that he ended up on the ship accidentally, rather than on purpose. Regardless, Stowaway is directed by Brazilian musician/filmmaker/YouTube star Joe Penna, in his sophomore feature after 2018 cold weather survival movie Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Looking at the trailer below, the production value on Stowaway looks pretty good, and although it seems to borrow liberally from every “astronauts try to fix their ship in space” thriller ever made, the cast is hard to dislike. It’s genuinely disarming to hear Toni Collette speaking with her native Australian accent in particular, and Lost fans will surely appreciate the presence of Daniel Dae Kim.

Check out the full Stowaway trailer below.