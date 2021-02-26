Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J Abrams Team Up for New Superman

Ta-Nehisi Coates will write a screenplay for a forthcoming DC Superman film produced by J.J. Abrams. And sources say this take on the hero will see a Black Superman take center stage.

Abrams—the titan of TV and movie sci-fi known for his work on the recent Star Wars films, the Star Trek film series and shows like Alias and Lost—has been moved over to superhero fare after striking a deal with WarnerMedia. Coates, author of Between the World and Me and The Water Dancer, is also a seasoned comic writer. Coates has contributed extensively in the world of Marvel Comics to both the Black Panther and Captain America series. So yes, it’s a good match for the subject matter.

Although little has been revealed about the collaboration, Coates’s expertise in facilitating dialogues about Blackness and Abrams’ adept genre work will surely result in an intriguing addition to Superman lore, perhaps with a Black Superman to boot. Fingers crossed!

In a statement made to Shadow and Act about Coates’ role in the Superman reboot, Abrams shared the following, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Coates is currently working with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on Wrong Answer, a forthcoming drama about an Atlanta public school math teacher who alters his students test scores to increase school funding. No word on when we’ll get this new Superman, or who is being eyed to wear the red cape this time around.