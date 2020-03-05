Taika Waititi Will Direct Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Animated Series for Netflix

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi will direct, write and executive produce two animated series for Netflix based on the works of Roald Dahl. The first will be an animated adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the other will be a completely original take on Oompa-Loompas, expanding the narrative of the overlooked fictional beings.

Taika Waititi will write, direct, & EP two animated series based on the works of Roald Dahl.The first is based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world pic.twitter.com/TqIzxTlRSf — Netflix US (@netflix) March 5, 2020

“The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time,” Netflix explains.

Waititi’s adaptations are the first works in a greater partnership between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company, with adaptations of Matilda, The BFG, The Twits and others also anticipated to premiere.

This is also indicative of a larger pivot to family-friendly animation from Netflix, which recently found critical success from Academy Award-nominated Klaus, and still has The Willoughbys and Over the Moon on the way in 2020.