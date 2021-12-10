Tails and Knuckles Join the Party in First Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Way back in 2019, when the infamous first trailer dropped for Sonic the Hedgehog and the internet reacted with a mixture of hilarity and horror to the videogame icon’s disturbing initial design, one probably wouldn’t have expected to be discussing a sequel in 2021. And yet, after the visual kinks were ironed out and a new and vastly improved Sonic was swapped in for the nightmare fuel one, the 2020 release of Sonic the Hedgehog actually proved to be a great success. As one of the last big blockbusters before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, it took in around $320 million worldwide, leaving audiences impressed by the smooth game-to-screen transfer, and with significant praise for the performance of Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in particular.

Those same devotees to the original Sonic the Hedgehog game series will likely be even more delighted by the new trailer for sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This one appears to hew even closer to its videogame inspirations, gathering material from a bevy of Sonic sequels, including the presence of Chaos Emeralds, and the characters of Tails and Sonic’s rival Knuckles. Even the voice casting is getting a great response online, as Tails in particular is voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who provided the fox’s voice in all the most recent entries in the videogame series. Knuckles, meanwhile, is voiced by Idris Elba and gets a great introduction in this trailer, beating down our hero like a new Dragonball Z villain putting himself over by wiping the floor with Goku and Vegeta.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled for an April 8, 2022 release, hopefully in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has faded from view significantly more than it has at the moment. Check out the first trailer below.