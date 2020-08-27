Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Teases Samara Weaving's Return ... Maybe

Netflix has released the awfully coy first trailer for horror comedy sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which seems to poke fun at the fact that it still hasn’t resolved the most obvious question related to the film—is Samara Weaving still playing the title character of this movie, or not?

The original 2017 film was directed by McG, who returns here, and followed 12-year-old Cole (Judah Lewis, also returning) as he tries to survive being sacrificed by the Satanic high school death cult headlined by his attractive babysitter Bee (Weaving), on whom he harbors a massive crush. Spoiler alert: He succeeds, and in the process bumps off all the cultists, although the end of the film implies that Bee survived the ordeal.

Flash forward a couple of years, and Cole now seems to be in high school or junior high, still struggling to overcome his experiences with the cult, which no one apparently believes for whatever reason. As we see in the trailer, a promising romantic trip to a secluded lake house turns into another nightmare when the dead antagonists of the first film inexplicably return, having now apparently been imbued with demonic powers.

That’s all well and good, as fans of the first film no doubt will be happy to see Lewis tangle again with Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor and OnlyFans millionaire Bella Thorne as he did in the first installment, but it very noticeably sidesteps the obvious question: What of Bee? Samara Weaving’s face shows up a couple of times in this trailer, building to a “big reveal” that shows only the back of a blonde woman emerging from the lake, but if Weaving is actually part of the cast, why not play up the presence of your rising star? Moreover, if she’s not part of the cast, then won’t this seem like an obvious bait and switch to the viewer? In fact, if she’s not there, can you even get away with still calling this film The Babysitter? It’s like filming a Jaws sequel with other killer fish, but no shark.

It’s increasingly looking like a Catch-22 as far as we’re concerned, but at least the comedy of the film seems familiar to the first. You have to chuckle at the meta-reference to “post-Jordan Peele era horror movie progress.” Check out the trailer below, and be comforted that we at least won’t have to wait long to figure out what’s going on with the Weaving tease—The Babysitter: Killer Queen hits Netflix on Sept. 10, 2020.