4K Ultra HD Comes to Criterion with First Wave of Films Announced

Coveted physical media distribution company The Criterion Collection announced today that it will be introducing 4K Ultra HD films into its expansive library.

As reported on their site, the induction will kick off with a slate of six films: Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., The Hughes Brothers’ Menace II Society and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

These first editions and their special features will be detailed in a notice for November 2021 later this week.

Each release includes the 4K UHD feature along with a Blu-ray version of the film and its special features, with select films to be presented in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. As exciting as this first slate of films is, even more will be added in the coming months. So stay tuned!