The Deep House Trailer Promises an Underwater Haunted House Horror Film

The discerning horror geeks among us have seen haunted house tropes applied to seemingly every setting imaginable. Haunted house in space? You’ve got Event Horizon. Haunted house below the surface of the Earth? As Above, So Below. Haunted house on an airplane? Flight 7500. There’s not much we haven’t seen, when it comes to finding a new locale for ghosts.

Literally sinking a haunted house and then scuba diving through it, though? I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever come across that particular premise before, but it’s exactly what we’re getting in upcoming horror film The Deep House. This French offering (but English language) follows a team of videographers as they dive to the bottom of a lake to explore a sunken house, only to find more than they bargained for in the process. The first official trailer can be seen below. As the official synopsis reads:

While diving in a remote French lake, a couple of YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they understand the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house.

AKA, pretty much exactly what you would expect, but semi-novel regardless. The Deep House is directed by the partnership of Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, the duo who produced the famously disturbing 2007 quasi-slasher Inside, frequently cited as a major film in the movement known as New French Extremity. That should be enough horror bonafides to interest the international horror geeks in the audience, although we have to wonder how you manage to keep the attention of that audience engaged through what might be interminable scuba diving sequences in the sunken house. Here’s hoping that Bustillo and Maury have some tricks up their sleeve to break up the long portion of the film that will be spent in low-visibility conditions in particular.

The Deep House releases on June 30, 2021 in France, and is in the process of finding a U.S. distributor—given the English language characters, we would expect to see it headed to the U.S. sooner rather than later. Check out the full trailer below.