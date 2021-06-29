Sopranos Prequel Trailer Unveils First Look at The Many Saints of Newark

The long-awaited prequel film and first new piece of Sopranos media in 14 years has finally dropped its first trailer. The Many Saints of Newark, set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max in the fall, will take a look at Tony Soprano’s adolescence as he’s grandfathered in to a life in the New Jersey mafia.

Starring Michael Gandolfini—tasked with filling in his late father James’ inimitable shoes as the Soprano patriarch—the film is set in 1967, following teenaged Anthony Soprano as he grows up during a fraught time in his hometown of Newark. Anthony comes of age as rival gangsters rise up against one another, and he finds himself increasingly influenced by his mobster uncle, Dickie Moltisanti.

The prequel features an impressive cast portraying classic characters from the lauded HBO series, including Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtier and Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mom, Livia Soprano. Alessandro Nivola will be portraying Dickie Moltinsanti—the father of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli in the series—and Jon Bernthal will play Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Tony’s father. The cast also includes Ray Liotta and Leslie Odom Jr.

The trailer below comes off as bombastic and violent—a far cry from the restrained qualities of the award-winning show, and it will be interesting to see how drastically director Alan Taylor (who helmed a number of Sopranos episodes, and won an Emmy for one) veers off from the the tone of the source material. The film was co-written by Sopranos creator David Chase alongside another Sopranos writer, Lawrence Konner.

The Sopranos ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007, ending on an ambiguous and highly-controversial note. The series has been widely regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time, winning 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards during its run.

The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, and will stream for 31 days following the theatrical release.