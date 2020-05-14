New Mutants Has a Release Date Once Again: August 28, 2020

For no less than the fifth time, we can say the following: The New Mutants has a theatrical release date.

According to Deadline, the much-delayed black sheep of the former 20th Century Fox library is now planned by owner Disney to hit theaters on Aug. 28, 2020. Internet fans had long speculated that New Mutants could end up being dumped to either Disney+ or Hulu, but the company has seemed adamant about it receiving a big theatrical release despite the fact that it’s become a relic of an earlier era in Marvel Comics film development at this point. Now, Disney is likely hoping that the film being alone on its release weekend (all other films having changed their release dates) will translate to less competition and bigger box office.

The history of all the New Mutants delays and setbacks is a sprawling one—so much so that we wrote an entire essay just to chronicle everything that has gone wrong since the film was first conceived and workshopped in 2014 and 2015. A first trailer arrived all the way back in 2017, and the film’s motley collection of release dates has included April 13, 2018, Feb. 22, 2019, Aug. 2, 2019 and April 3, 2020. The latest cancellation in particular truly must have felt like an act of God, as cinemas around the world shut down due to the ongoing viral pandemic at the exact moment that New Mutants was supposed to finally debut. The depth of bad luck that surrounds the Josh Boone-directed film is truly impressive.

New Mutants stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga. For more details on its rocky road to reach this point, read our history of its many delays.