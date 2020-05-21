Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Assassin in the First Trailer for Netflix's The Old Guard

Netflix has something new coming down the pipe for all those users who gobbled up Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction so greedily—another high-profile action yarn, this time starring Charlize Theron. She’s playing an immortal assassin of sorts in the first trailer for The Old Guard, which you can see below. The film hits Netflix on July 10. So you know, even if Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is dropped from its July theatrical release, you’ll still have this, right?

The Old Guard is a comic book adaptation, as is the law these days, surrounding a small group of immortal soldiers/mercenaries/assassins who have lived for thousands of years, eliminating those they consider to be enemies of mankind. With Theron as their leader, for no other reason than she’s the A-list actor of the group, this small band of immortals finds a newly “awakened” members to train (KiKi Layne of If Beale Street Could Talk), while fending off a new threat in the form of an organization that wants to capture them to reverse engineer their genetic code. In addition to Theron and Layne, the film stars Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in what appears to be the role of antagonist.

Really, though, this is just an excuse to see Theron go back into Atomic Blonde-style ass-kicking mode, and we’re fine with that. The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Check out the bombastic trailer below, and give thanks that we have the occasional new film at all right now.