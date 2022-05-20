George Miller Is Back with a Psychedelic Genie in First Three Thousand Years of Longing Trailer

George Miller’s first post-Mad Max: Fury Road project, Three Thousand Years of Longing breaks away from the filmmaker’s signature franchise (and his other signature franchise, Babe). It’s adapting A.S. Byatt’s short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” and using Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba as its vehicles. And it all looks downright staggering.

Swinton plays Alithea, who recounts a fantastical (yet, she assures us, true) tale: She totally finds a genie (Elba) in a bottle. You want some psychedelia in imagery and sound? You want over-the-top character design? You want some color? Ol’ George has got you covered in the first trailer.

Take a look:

Co-written by Miller and Augusta Gore, Three Thousand Years of Longing looks to be a self-aware fairy tale of wishes and monkey paws. Sex, CG critters and golden-hued battles. Trafficking in imagery ranging from India to North Africa to the Middle East, there’s history and legend baked into everything from the palette to the musical instruments. Miller’s a consummate showman and a dedicated weirdo—naturally this’ll be quite a ride as we ready ourselves for his prequel focused on Furiosa.

Three Thousand Years of Longing hits theaters this summer.