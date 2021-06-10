Andrew Garfield Sings in Trailer for Netflix Mid-Life Crisis Musical tick, tick... BOOM!

Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda will be taking up the director’s chair for the first time to bring Johnathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical to the big screen. The first official teaser for the Netflix adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM! sees Andrew Garfield fretting about his own mortality. With In the Heights out today on HBO Max and in theaters, 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for the multi-talented playwright.

The plot follows Garfield playing a fictionalized version of Larson (who composed and wrote the Broadway hit Rent, dying unexpectedly before he could witness the musical’s success)—nearing 30 and with a workshop performance for one of his musicals looming—as he struggles to make it in the world of the performing arts. tick, tick… BOOM! is set to co-star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford, the latter as musical legend Stephen Sondheim.

Due for a fall premiere, the film is flanked by a number of highly-anticipated movie musicals still yet to release, including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Leos Carax’s Annette and Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the trailer for tick, tick… BOOM! below: