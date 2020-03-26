Watch the First Trailer for Alan Yang’s Directorial Debut for Netflix, Tigertail

The first trailer for the Netflix film Tigertail was released Thursday, previewing an inter-generational tale revolving around a man who decides to move to America with a woman he hardly knows in order to seek a better life. As his marriage turns out to be joyless, he finds himself raising a daughter with whom he cannot connect. The film premieres on Netflix on April 10.

Tigertail is the directorial debut of Alan Yang, who won an Emmy for his work on Master of None. While Master of None also grappled with immigrant identity—especially among second-generation immigrants—Tigertail appears to strike a deeply personal chord with Yang, who posted the trailer on Twitter along with some encouraging words for the Asian-American community:

The trailer for TIGERTAIL is here! Please share it with anyone who needs an escape for two minutes today, especially Asian-Americans, who are facing an unprecedented time in our history. This film is a love letter to my family and all of the Asian immigrants out there.pic.twitter.com/hn0s36FVqJ — Alan Yang (@alanyang) March 26, 2020

Check out the trailer and read the full synopsis for Tigertail below. You can see the full list of everything coming to Netflix in April here.

In this poignant multi-generational drama, Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee) is a free-spirited yet impoverished young Taiwanese factory worker, who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland — and the woman he loves — behind in order to seek better opportunities in America. But years of monotonous work and an arranged marriage devoid of love or compassion leave an older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) a shadow of his former self. Unable to sympathize with his daughter Angela (Christine Ko) and at risk of living out his retirement in solitude, Pin-Jui must reconnect with his past in order to finally build the life he once dreamed of having. Spanning continents and decades, from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York City, Tigertail is written and directed by Emmy winner Alan Yang and features a supporting cast including Joan Chen, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kuei-Mei Yang, Kunjue Li, and Fiona Fu.