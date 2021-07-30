Tom Hanks Has Been Cast in Wes Anderson's Next Film

Joining regular Wes Anderson players Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks will be collaborating with the idiosyncratic director for the first time with his next film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all four actors are set to star in the next film that Anderson is directing and writing, with production set for Spain. A six-time Academy Award-winning actor, Hanks is the newest addition to yet another of Anderson’s regular ensemble casts. Though sources alleged the role may be fairly small, Hanks’ past flair for comedic wit will make it interesting to see how Anderson’s sensibilities pair with him.

Plot details—not to mention the title—for the film are under wraps as well. Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this past month, and is set for an October theatrical release.

Hanks recently starred in Paul Greengrass’s News of the World and will next be featured in Finch, an Amblin film to be released on Apple TV+, later this year.