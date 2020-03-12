Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

While in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly began to feel lethargic and came down with colds. They decided, responsibly, to get tested for Coronavirus and ended up testing positive. The couple have now quarantined themselves for as long as it takes for the illness to pass.

Since Hanks and Wilson’s announcement Wednesday, there has been an outpouring of posts wishing the couple well. Hanks and Wilson’s son, Chet, took to posting a message on Instagram ensuring that everything would be well, and that his father and mother were taking all the necessary precautions to stay healthy.

One funny offshoot of the situation: A satirical story about Hanks’ caregivers giving him a Castaway-esque Wilson volleyball has been taken as true by some on social media. (It’s not.)

Gold Coast Hospital Staff Roll In A Volleyball To Keep Tom Hanks Company In Quarantine: https://t.co/2AL3ZVyB9rpic.twitter.com/tKZIQFYIki — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) March 12, 2020

Now that the disease has progressed to where even public figures are contracting it, we may see a turn in public opinion on COVID-19, which, in part due to the task force led by Mike Pence, has struggled to be taken seriously in certain spheres of the country. We can expect to see more and more alarming news of its spread in the coming days, particularly after countries like Italy have gone into full shut-down, with almost every business closed other than grocers and hospitals.

If you or a loved one feel ill, the CDC urges you to get checked out immediately. You can find approved Coronavirus diagnostic sites and more information about the disease’s spread on the CDC website.