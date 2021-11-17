Catch a Glimpse of the Multiverse in the Full Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The multiverse is here, and it’s better than we could have imagined. After two long years, we finally got new Spider-Man content with the glorious, highly anticipated three-minute trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. And while, to the disappointment of some fans, it doesn’t include Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, this trailer showcases the best the spider-verse has to offer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, is directed by Jon Watts, who directed Far From Home and Homecoming, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. And don’t worry: We’re getting a reprise of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Also in the cast are Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the aftermath of Peter Parker’s true identity being leaked to Mysterio at the end of its prequel. Not knowing where to turn, Peter visits Dr. Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) to help him erase the knowledge from peoples’ memories, which ends up opening the dreaded multiverse, which includes the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man, Otto Octavius, played by Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2, Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3, the Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Unsurprisingly, that causes some problems.

Check out the trailer here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.