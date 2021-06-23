Dune, Last Night in Soho, Petite Maman Among First TIFF 2021 Selections

As we begin to inch closer to the fall festival circuit, Toronto International Film Festival has announced the first slate of films that will be screened from September 9th through the 18th. Screenings will be held both virtually and in-person across Canada.

Some of the biggest names revealed include Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Dune—which will have its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival—Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, Terence Davies’ Benediction, Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, Céline Sciamma’s well-received Petite Maman, and Belfast from Kenneth Branagh.

The lineup also features Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders, Eric Warin’s Charlotte, The Starling directed by Theodore Melfi, Lakewood from Philip Noyce, and music documentaries Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, and Jagged, an HBO doc on Alanis Morissette directed by Alison Klayman.

Much of the remaining program will be announced in July, with TIFF Short cuts and the Platform Programme to be revealed on August 11th.