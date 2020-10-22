First Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake from Uncharted Movie

If you haven’t heard yet, there’s a new Uncharted Movie in the works. We’re getting a first look at then-Spider-Man now-treasure hunter Tom Holland in full Nathan Drake getup on the set of the Uncharted Movie thanks to a recent tweet by the star himself.

Comparing Tommy boy side-by-side with a young Nathan Drake, he pulls it off the getup pretty well. Considering that the movie is slated to be a prequel to the game series, it makes perfect sense that Tom Holland would resemble the younger Nathan Drake.



Spitting image.

If you’re wondering when your favorite videogame franchise will get its debut on the silver screen, we have some bad news. Most big videogame franchises have some pretty complicated reasons for not being adapted. But hey, we previously thought that an Uncharted movie couldn’t get off the ground, and now here we are. Maybe it’s only a matter of time before we see Danny Devito in a Spartan suit. Maybe.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez__.