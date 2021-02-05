Wait, What? Lil Yachty to Star in Mattel Feature Film Adaptation of Uno Card Game

The headline is Uno: The Movie, but the premise sounds more like it’s an adaptation of Mad Libs: The Movie. According to Deadline, Mattel is producing a feature film adaptation of the classic card game Uno, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, and that film takes the form of a “live-action heist comedy set in the underground hip-hop world of Atlanta,” with Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty as star.

Which is to say: Wait, what? We’re thinking of the same Uno, right? The game where you try to get rid of your colorful cards, and punish other players by forcing them to draw more, or by skipping their turn? That’s the game you’re turning into a heist comedy about Atlanta hip-hop? In what way could that film possibly revolve around the game of Uno, unless the characters are heisting an Uno set where all the cards are encrusted with jewels?

Those are questions for screenwriter Marcy Kelly, we suppose. Mattel will be producing the Uno movie alongside Lil Yachty, who is quoted giving the exact sort of glowing endorsement of Uno that you would expect: “I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel. I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

Of course, making feature films out of entities that really don’t deserve feature films is nothing new for Mattel. Their Mattel Films studio is currently working on adaptations of everything from American Girl and Barbie to Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and even your ancient View Master and Magic 8-Ball. How many of these will one day see the light of day? And will they all star Lil Yachty? Somehow, I don’t think we’ll be that lucky.