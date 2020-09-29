It's Kids vs. Vampires in Trailer for Gentrification Parable Vampires vs. The Bronx

Vampires have historically been used as a metaphor for practically any societal evil you can think of in cinema, but the “vampire as gentrification allegory”? Now that’s a new one. And that’s what you’ll see in Netflix’s upcoming Vampires vs. The Bronx, which hits the service later this week on Oct. 2. The film released its first trailer today, making its political message abundantly clear. To quote the official premise:

When gentrification from an unlikely and deadly source creeps into the Bronx, a group of teenage friends rally to save the beloved local bodega and fight against a supernatural force intent on taking over their home at all costs.

These are indeed vampiric real estate developers, intent on snapping up properties like the neighborhood courthouse, which is immediately reimagined as an upscale condo development titled “The Courthaus.” A bit on the nose, perhaps, but pretty funny at the same time.

Wielding clear influences from the likes of Attack the Block and Fright Night, Vampires vs. The Bronx is directed by longtime TV director Osmany Rodriguez, and stars a wide range of familiar names, including Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd, The Kid Mero, Method Man, Shea Whigham, Vladimir Caamaño, Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III and Coco Jones. Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Vampires vs. The Bronx this Friday.